American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Axonics worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,148,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,030. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Axonics Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.