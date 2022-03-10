American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,654 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 83,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after buying an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

