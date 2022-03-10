American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Insmed worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

INSM stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

