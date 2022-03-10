American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

