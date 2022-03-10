American International Group Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPX FLOW worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

