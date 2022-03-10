American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPX FLOW worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

FLOW opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

