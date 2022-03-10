American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.29 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.780 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 205,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,737. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

