American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Shared Hospital Services to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Shared Hospital Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services Competitors 306 1017 1732 47 2.49

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 84.84%. Given American Shared Hospital Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Shared Hospital Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -35.98% 2.24% 1.20% American Shared Hospital Services Competitors -197.13% -18.21% -11.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.84 million -$7.06 million -2.38 American Shared Hospital Services Competitors $1.12 billion $59.78 million 3.02

American Shared Hospital Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services’ peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

