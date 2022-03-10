American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.46. American Vanguard shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.

AVD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Vanguard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Vanguard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 543,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

