American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) fell 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. 91,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,754,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,103. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 624,542 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 152,635 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

