Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,577 shares of company stock worth $961,538. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

