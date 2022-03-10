AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) by 1,396.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. AMMO comprises 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of AMMO worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMMO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AMMO by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AMMO by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMMO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

AMMO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 1,833,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,803. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $549.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.49.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMMO (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

