Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Amyris reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 3,178,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,741. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amyris by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

