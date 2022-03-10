Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) to report $1.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AGRX stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

