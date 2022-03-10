Analysts Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $861.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $82.31 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.