Analysts Anticipate Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will report sales of $914.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $892.60 million to $936.00 million. Colliers International Group posted sales of $774.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

