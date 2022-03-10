Analysts Anticipate Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.66 Million

Brokerages expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to post sales of $673.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $674.00 million and the lowest is $673.32 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

