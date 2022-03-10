Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

