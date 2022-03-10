Analysts Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Clarus Securities cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH remained flat at $$3.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

