Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to announce $155.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.07 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $147.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $658.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $706.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.