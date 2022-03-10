Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will report ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.92). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

MGNX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 497,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.