Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $796.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $796.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.34 million and the lowest is $792.60 million. Match Group reported sales of $667.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

