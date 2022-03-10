Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $878.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) to report $878.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $888.89 million. Nielsen posted sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Nielsen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

