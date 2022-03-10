Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the highest is $6.46 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $27.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.07 billion to $28.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

