Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report $9.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $10.10 million. SRAX posted sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.58 on Thursday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.87.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

