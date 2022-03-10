Analysts Anticipate Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Weibo posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of WB stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 731,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. Weibo has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

