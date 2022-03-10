Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will report $136.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.91 million and the lowest is $135.40 million. Banner reported sales of $141.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $557.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $22,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $10,001,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.