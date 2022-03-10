Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $250.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the lowest is $247.17 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $220.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,257 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 109.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 67.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

