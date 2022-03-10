Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will post $6.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.05 billion and the highest is $6.26 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.72 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $5,983,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.