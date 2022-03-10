Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

