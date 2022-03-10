Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.00 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.
NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.
About MediWound (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.