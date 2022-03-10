Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will report $398.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.44 million and the lowest is $380.90 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

