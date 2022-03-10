Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

RES stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

