Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $35.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $38.79 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

