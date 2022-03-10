Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clarus Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clarus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

CLAR stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Clarus by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 564,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Clarus by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

