Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 10th (CCCC, CNI, CPWIF, CYDVF, ESPR, GNNDY, HIMS, ISUN, KYMR, LLY)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 10th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC). They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY). They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

