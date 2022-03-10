Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (AA, ACAD, AMYT, APA, AQST, ARVL, ASAN, AU, BASE, BLDP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 10th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $90.00.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $37.00.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $26.00 to $8.00.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $6.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $38.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $55.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $65.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $25.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $33.00.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $56.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $257.00 to $259.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $74.50.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $61.00.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $20.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $46.00.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $7.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $240.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $285.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $288.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $114.00.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $19.00 to $12.00.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $16.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $140.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $163.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $4.00.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $90.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $242.00 to $222.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $104.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $96.00.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $185.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $49.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $30.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $13.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $22.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $18.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $201.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $14.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $8.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $27.00 to $16.00.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $53.00.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.50 to $21.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $145.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $120.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $40.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $58.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $345.00 to $265.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $28.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $87.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.