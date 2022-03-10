Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cairn Energy (CNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cairn Energy (LON: CNE):

3/9/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 245 ($3.21). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Cairn Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 205 ($2.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Cairn Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.28). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 195.70 ($2.56). 2,068,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,599. Cairn Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.30. The company has a market capitalization of £969.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

