Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 10th (AMR, ANET, CCPPF, CDMGF, CIMDF, EENEF, GPEAF, GRWXF, GVDNY, HNTIF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 10th:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

