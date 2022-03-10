Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DigitalOcean (DOCN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – DigitalOcean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

2/25/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $115.00 to $70.00.

2/24/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $60.00.

1/12/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $85.00.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.71. 24,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,878. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -230.50.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,836,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

