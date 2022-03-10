Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) in the last few weeks:
- 3/9/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $413.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $480.00 to $445.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $540.00 to $480.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $570.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $450.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $440.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $642.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $590.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $608.00 to $535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $410.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $480.00.
- 3/1/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $425.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $535.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $541.00.
- 1/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $470.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $393.14. The stock had a trading volume of 254,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,668. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.23 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.24.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
