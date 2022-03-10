Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Veracyte (VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2022 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

3/3/2022 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $95.00 to $50.00.

3/1/2022 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $35.00.

1/26/2022 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

1/18/2022 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

