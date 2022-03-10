Analyzing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Well and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 186.43%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -69.80% -14.21% -12.73% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and Net Savings Link’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 3.68 -$176.33 million ($0.69) -5.12 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Summary

American Well beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Net Savings Link Company Profile (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

