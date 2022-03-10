Analyzing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iStar and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Regency Centers 0 8 6 0 2.43

iStar currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.78%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $73.65, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Volatility & Risk

iStar has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar 28.49% 18.55% 4.05% Regency Centers 30.99% 5.47% 3.10%

Dividends

iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. iStar pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iStar and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $308.63 million 5.47 $132.48 million $1.34 18.24 Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.90 $361.41 million $2.11 31.94

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regency Centers beats iStar on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

