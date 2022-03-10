Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.07. 11,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 337,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Specifically, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $727,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,129. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Andersons by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Andersons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

