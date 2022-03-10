Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 113,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,836,251 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $6.50.
Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Angi by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,026 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.
Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)
Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.
