Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Raised to GBX 4,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,996.00.

Anglo American stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

