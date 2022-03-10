Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,912.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 3,050 ($39.96) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $27.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

