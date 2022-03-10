Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.82 ($72.63).

ABI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.