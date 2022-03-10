Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,404.44 ($18.40).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,571 ($20.58) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,404.72. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market cap of £15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

