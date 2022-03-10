Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,388.78.

ANFGF remained flat at $$20.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

